The Pulp: Funds for Trump
✍️ Honey Rand, an author and University of South Florida alumna, gave $3 million to the College of Arts and Sciences, most of which will go toward an annual creative writing retreat in her name. (USF)
💰 Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis urged Donald Trump to claim his $54,000 in unclaimed property for legal fees. (Tampa Bay Times)
🏫 The Hillsborough County School Board voted to transform Apollo Beach Elementary into a K-8 school. Parents have long complained about the few options available for middle school in the area. (WFTS)
