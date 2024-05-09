31 mins ago - News

The Pulp: Funds for Trump

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

✍️ Honey Rand, an author and University of South Florida alumna, gave $3 million to the College of Arts and Sciences, most of which will go toward an annual creative writing retreat in her name. (USF)

💰 Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis urged Donald Trump to claim his $54,000 in unclaimed property for legal fees. (Tampa Bay Times)

🏫 The Hillsborough County School Board voted to transform Apollo Beach Elementary into a K-8 school. Parents have long complained about the few options available for middle school in the area. (WFTS)

