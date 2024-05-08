3 hours ago - News

The Pulp: FL GOP says 👎 to 420

🚭 The Florida Republican Party has officially opposed an amendment on the ballot this November that would legalize marijuana across the state. (Florida Phoenix)

⚖️ Rays shortstop Wander Franco will be accused by prosecutors in a Dominican Republic court next month of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor. (Tampa Bay Times)

🥢 Two new restaurants, Ling's Dumplings and Han Hand Roll Bar, have soft-opened inside Armature Works. (That's So Tampa)

Tampa Baypostcard

