The Pulp: FL GOP says 👎 to 420
🚭 The Florida Republican Party has officially opposed an amendment on the ballot this November that would legalize marijuana across the state. (Florida Phoenix)
⚖️ Rays shortstop Wander Franco will be accused by prosecutors in a Dominican Republic court next month of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor. (Tampa Bay Times)
🥢 Two new restaurants, Ling's Dumplings and Han Hand Roll Bar, have soft-opened inside Armature Works. (That's So Tampa)
