The Pulp: Sarasota issues burn ban

💥 Don't freak out if you hear explosions, gunfire and low-flying helicopters near the Tampa Convention Center. The U.S. Special Operations Command will hold a "capabilities demonstration" on Wednesday, noon-1pm, with a dress rehearsal scheduled for noon today. (Tampa Bay Times)

  • The event is open to the public. Organizers recommend wearing hearing protection.

🚫🔥 Sarasota County issued a burn ban that will last until the county's drought conditions improve. That means outdoor burning is prohibited, although you can still use your grill or a small fire pit. (Sarasota County)

🚧 The pedestrian and bike trail along the Courtney Campbell Causeway is closed for two weeks while the Florida Department of Transportation carries out maintenance work. (WTSP)

