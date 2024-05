🖌️ A mural of Tom Brady in St. Petersburg has been painted over to promote the Rays' new skateboard-themed City Connect uniforms. (Tampa Bay Times)

Speaking of our former QB: ​​Kevin Hart hosts a live and unedited roast of the seven-time Super Bowl champ. Sunday on Netflix

✈️ Delta Air Lines will restart its seasonal nonstop service from Tampa to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in the fall, after a five-year hiatus. (WFLA)

🍜 Asian-fusion restaurant Rakki soft-launched in Seminole Heights last week. The "rice and noodles" concept is serving a variety of ramen, dumplings and bao buns while finalizing its menu. (Creative Loafing)