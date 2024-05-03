The Pulp: Whatever floats your boat (or else)
🚣♀️ A new rule that bans beaching boats and kayaks at Weeki Wachee is now in effect. County officials say that while the rule is a buzzkill, it will protect shorelines and sandbars. (Tampa Bay Times)
🏢 Water Street Tampa's office leasing chief will leave Strategic Property Partners by the end of the year, shortly after the developer announced its next office tower would be custom-built suites only. (Tampa Bay Business Journal)
🗑️ Garbage collection fees could go up in Sarasota County as officials plan to switch providers after 20 years. (Sarasota Herald-Tribune)
Cody's Original Roadhouse in Tampa was destroyed by a fire early yesterday morning. Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause. (WTSP)
