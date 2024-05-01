The Pulp: Florida Dems find hope in Fetterman

🫏 Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) will deliver the keynote address at the Florida Democratic Party's annual Gala in Orlando this weekend.

Florida Democrats see Fetterman's "grassroots" win in the midterm election as a "blueprint for battleground states" like Florida.

🏄 Noah Lyons, a Clearwater native, qualified last week to represent Team USA in windsurfing at this year's Summer Olympic Games. (WFTS)

🏠 Tampa Bay renters who identify as Black, indigenous and people of color are more likely than their white neighbors to be rent-burdened. (Tampa Bay Business Journal)

🍽️ The Stone Soup Company, a beloved bar and restaurant in Ybor City, closed this week, adding to the growing list of closures in the area. (Creative Loafing)