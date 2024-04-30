Scott's shifting abortion stance

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott can't evade the issue of abortion access on the campaign trail — but he can make his stance harder to pin down.

Why it matters: The state Supreme Court's abortion shot and chaser set the table for an election that will pit Republicans against the very reproductive rights that they've fought for years to curtail.

Florida Democrats are eager to tie Scott to Florida's near-total abortion ban as he tries to soften his stance on the issue.

Friction point: Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell criticized Scott's views on abortion within four seconds of announcing her Senate campaign against him in a promotional video.

Scott expressed hesitation but never opposed Florida's six-week abortion ban and has said that he would've signed the bill into law if he were governor.

Yes, but: He's also waffled on the issue.

Scott told The Hill

He went further in an interview with The Washington Times

What they're saying: Will Hampson, a spokesperson for the Scott campaign, tells Axios the senator's stance is "clear."

"No national bans, with the consensus at 15 weeks with limitations for rape, incest and life of the mother," he says.

The other side: "Scott is a fraud who knows he won't win if he's honest with Florida voters about his radical reproductive rights agenda," Mucarsel-Powell tells Axios.

