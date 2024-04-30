Scott's shifting abortion stance

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott can't evade the issue of abortion access on the campaign trail — but he can make his stance harder to pin down.
Why it matters: The state Supreme Court's abortion shot and chaser set the table for an election that will pit Republicans against the very reproductive rights that they've fought for years to curtail.
Florida Democrats are eager to tie Scott to Florida's near-total abortion ban as he tries to soften his stance on the issue.
Friction point: Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell criticized Scott's views on abortion within four seconds of announcing her Senate campaign against him in a promotional video.