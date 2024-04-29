The Pulp: Historic Gas Plant District plan revealed

🏘️ The St. Petersburg City Council received records that detail how the Tampa Bay Rays and their partner Hines plan to turn acres of land near Tropicana Field into the Historic Gas Plant District. (Tampa Bay Times)

The documents outline the developer's promise to build affordable housing and invest in minority-owned businesses while also setting penalties for construction delays.

The first phase involves constructing 1,500 residential units and 500 hotel rooms. A vote on this proposal is expected in mid-2024, and construction could start in 2025.

🚧 Hillsborough County will soon rebuild its century-old Rocky Creek Bridge on the Upper Tampa Bay Trail after a routine inspection found it "unsafe for continued use." It reopens in 2025. (Tampa Beacon)

🛩️ Southwest in August will discontinue its seasonal, nonstop flight from Tampa to Syracuse. (Tampa Bay Business Journal)