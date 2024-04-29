😅 Lightning avoid elimination

The Lightning avoided playoff elimination against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, winning 6-3 at home.

Lightning center Steven Stamkos scored two goals to help Tampa Bay top their in-state rivals.

Yes, but: Florida still leads the series 3-1 and history is against the Lightning. Only four NHL teams have ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit.

What's next: The series returns to South Florida tonight for Game Five. You can watch it on ESPN at 7pm.