😅 Lightning avoid elimination

Nicholas Paul #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning shoots the puck for a goal against Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena.

Nicholas Paul shoots and scores. Photo: Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images

The Lightning avoided playoff elimination against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, winning 6-3 at home.

  • Lightning center Steven Stamkos scored two goals to help Tampa Bay top their in-state rivals.

Yes, but: Florida still leads the series 3-1 and history is against the Lightning. Only four NHL teams have ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit.

What's next: The series returns to South Florida tonight for Game Five. You can watch it on ESPN at 7pm.

