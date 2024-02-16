Share on email (opens in new window)

Here are a few worthwhile events happening around Tampa Bay this weekend.

🍔 The Florida State Fair's food tour: There are nearly two dozen new items this year, from a bacon waffle cheeseburger to banana cream pie nachos. The fair runs through Monday.

Tickets are $16 on the weekend.

🤘 The Gasparilla Music Festival: The annual event takes place at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park and features 50 bands. It kicks off on Friday and ends on Sunday.

You can buy tickets here.

🍫 Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival: Port Richey's Gulf View Square Mall will host a two-day chocolate festival featuring over 100 vendors from across the U.S. with live entertainment on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 8pm.

💖 The Dalí's Dome After Dark: Watch an exclusive Valentine's Day edition of Dalí Alive 360° this Friday — featuring activities, music, drinks and more.

You can buy tickets here.

⚔️ The Bay Area Renaissance Festival: Experience the 16th century at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival in Dade City. You can visit Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Be prepared for jugglers and jousting.

You can buy tickets here.

🥬 The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival: The annual event celebrates the food culture and history of collard greens. You can find it on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 9am. to 5pm at St. Pete's Woodson African American Museum.