The Pulp: Grand Prix win overturned

🧼 Pasco commissioners are worried about the number of carwashes and storage units opening up in the county. There are around 23 car washes and 12 storage units in Wesley Chapel alone. (Tampa Beacon)

The commission is considering a plan to space them out and rein in their spread. Other counties have imposed a moratorium on building self-storage and carwashes for the rest of the year.

🏎️ IndyCar stripped Josef Newgarden of his Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg win due to a rules violation by his team, Team Penske, which manipulated the overtake system. (Tampa Bay Times)

Unisen Senior Living in Tampa declared bankruptcy this month, leaving droves of seniors, some of whom had invested hundreds of thousands of dollars, scrambling to find new homes. (WFTS)