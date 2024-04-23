The Pulp: Gator grounded

⚖️ Marco Gaudino, an alleged co-conspirator of Tampa media consultant Tim Burke, agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their case. Burke is accused of illegally obtaining unaired Fox News footage. (Tampa Bay Times)

Burke is Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak's husband.

🐊 Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials captured a massive alligator that had taken up residence under the wheels of a tanker plane at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. (Creative Loafing)

🛳️ A Carnival Cruise ship, en route from Tampa to Roatán, Honduras, rescued dozens of Cuban nationals over the weekend who were found adrift in a small, wooden boat. (Fox 13)