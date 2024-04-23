Apr 23, 2024 - News

The Pulp: Gator grounded

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

⚖️ Marco Gaudino, an alleged co-conspirator of Tampa media consultant Tim Burke, agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their case. Burke is accused of illegally obtaining unaired Fox News footage. (Tampa Bay Times)

  • Burke is Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak's husband.

🐊 Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials captured a massive alligator that had taken up residence under the wheels of a tanker plane at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. (Creative Loafing)

🛳️ A Carnival Cruise ship, en route from Tampa to Roatán, Honduras, rescued dozens of Cuban nationals over the weekend who were found adrift in a small, wooden boat. (Fox 13)

