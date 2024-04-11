The Pulp: Pronoun law blocked

ACLU Florida and the Civil Rights & Racial Justice Clinic at New York University School of Law have filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of five St. Petersburg and Tampa residents challenging two local state senate districts.

They claim that legislators moved Black voters into District 16 to dilute the number of Black voters in District 18.

A shooting at Armature Works in Tampa left four people injured on Tuesday. Police said the victims did not have life-threatening injuries, and it was not an active shooter situation. (Bay News 9)

Tampa entrepreneur Sidd Pagidipati and his siblings announced a $50 million donation to help replace St. Joseph's Children's Hospital by 2030. (Tampa Bay Times)

A federal judge blocked the state from enforcing a law restricting educators' use of personal pronouns and titles in schools, the result of a lawsuit from a transgender Hillsborough County teacher and a nonbinary teacher fired last year by Florida Virtual School. (News Service of Florida)



