The Pulp: Pronoun law blocked

Illustration of an orange, instead of a sun, shining over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Florida.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

ACLU Florida and the Civil Rights & Racial Justice Clinic at New York University School of Law have filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of five St. Petersburg and Tampa residents challenging two local state senate districts.

  • They claim that legislators moved Black voters into District 16 to dilute the number of Black voters in District 18.

A shooting at Armature Works in Tampa left four people injured on Tuesday. Police said the victims did not have life-threatening injuries, and it was not an active shooter situation. (Bay News 9)

Tampa entrepreneur Sidd Pagidipati and his siblings announced a $50 million donation to help replace St. Joseph's Children's Hospital by 2030. (Tampa Bay Times)

A federal judge blocked the state from enforcing a law restricting educators' use of personal pronouns and titles in schools, the result of a lawsuit from a transgender Hillsborough County teacher and a nonbinary teacher fired last year by Florida Virtual School. (News Service of Florida)

