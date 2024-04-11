3 hours ago - News
😌 Poem du jour
Today's poem comes from reader TravisAnn Sherman.
I woke this morning to complete contentment, it was
curling around my ribcage, purring
like a cat.
How perfect I am!
How good this constant glow of pleased satisfaction
with everything I see!
My shelves of books, the claw-torn carpet, the old chair
& scarred table, all, all just as I like them.
I nod to the jay outside my window with confidence
because I too enjoy the day
