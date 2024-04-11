3 hours ago - News

😌 Poem du jour

A Model's smiling reflection underwater at Silver Springs. 1950 (circa). State Archives of Florida/Mozert

Today's poem comes from reader TravisAnn Sherman.

I woke this morning to complete contentment, it was

curling around my ribcage, purring

like a cat.

How perfect I am!

How good this constant glow of pleased satisfaction

with everything I see!

My shelves of books, the claw-torn carpet, the old chair

& scarred table, all, all just as I like them.

I nod to the jay outside my window with confidence

because I too enjoy the day

📬 Want to share some words for National Poetry Month? Hit reply or email [email protected] and your work could appear in a future newsletter!

