😌 Poem du jour

Today's poem comes from reader TravisAnn Sherman.

I woke this morning to complete contentment, it was

curling around my ribcage, purring

like a cat.

How perfect I am!

How good this constant glow of pleased satisfaction

with everything I see!

My shelves of books, the claw-torn carpet, the old chair

& scarred table, all, all just as I like them.

I nod to the jay outside my window with confidence

because I too enjoy the day

📬 Want to share some words for National Poetry Month? Hit reply or email [email protected] and your work could appear in a future newsletter!