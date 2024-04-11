3 hours ago - Real Estate

Charted: Florida's mortgage offers to first-time buyers

Share of mortgage offers made to first-time homebuyers in 2023
First-time homebuyers received 64.5% of mortgage offers in Florida in 2023, per a recent LendingTree report.

Why it matters: It's one more sign current homeowners are still feeling the golden handcuffs effect of not wanting to give up existing low-rate mortgages.

The big picture: Nationwide, 65% of mortgage offers went to first-time homebuyers in 2023, per the report.

Between the lines: However, fewer people overall were taking out mortgages in 2023. "First-time buyers simply appear to make up a larger portion of a relatively small pool of buyers," senior economist Jacob Channel says.

What's next: "As rates decline, we'll likely see more repeat buyers jump back into the housing market," according to Channel.

Go deeper: Inside Biden's plan to unlock the housing market's golden handcuffs

