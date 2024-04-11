Charted: Florida's mortgage offers to first-time buyers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Image credit Data: LendingTree; Note: Mortgage offer refers to any type of mortgage offered to a LendingTree marketplace user by a LendingTree lender; Map: Axios Visuals First-time homebuyers received 64.5% of mortgage offers in Florida in 2023, per a recent LendingTree report. Why it matters: It's one more sign current homeowners are still feeling the golden handcuffs effect of not wanting to give up existing low-rate mortgages.

The big picture: Nationwide, 65% of mortgage offers went to first-time homebuyers in 2023, per the report.

Over the past five years, the share of first-time buyers purchasing a home has increased.

Between the lines: However, fewer people overall were taking out mortgages in 2023. "First-time buyers simply appear to make up a larger portion of a relatively small pool of buyers," senior economist Jacob Channel says.

What's next: "As rates decline, we'll likely see more repeat buyers jump back into the housing market," according to Channel.

Go deeper: Inside Biden's plan to unlock the housing market's golden handcuffs