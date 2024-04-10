USF students end hunger strike in support of Palestinians

Share on email (opens in new window)

Students inside the Patel Center at the University of South Florida in Tampa on March 28. Photo: Courtesy of Dave Decker/Creative Loafing

University of South Florida students ended their hunger strike for Palestine after 17 days. Why it matters: The school didn't meet any student demands, but they're still speaking out.

The latest: The USF Student Senate passed a resolution on Tuesday calling for the school to divest from companies supporting Israel and be more transparent about its investment portfolio

Two students were hospitalized during the strike that ended last week, organizers told Axios.

Yes, but: The resolution doesn't require the school to take action — and spokesperson Althea Johnson told Axios it still won't.

"USF's position remains that we will not divest," she said. "The university's investments will continue to be guided by our mission, fiduciary responsibilities and state and federal laws .... USF will continue to make summary information about investments public, consistent with our investment policy and legal requirements."

Meanwhile: Yale graduate students will begin hunger striking for the same cause tomorrow in solidarity with USF and McGill University students, who also recently ended their hunger strike.

Zoom out: After President Biden called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war last week, the CIA presented a proposal to secure the release of 40 hostages held in Gaza in return for a six-week pause in fighting.

