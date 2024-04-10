Apr 10, 2024 - News
The Pulp: Former justice laments abortion ruling
⚾ St. Petersburg City Council scheduled tentative dates to hash out the Tampa Bay Rays stadium deal: May 9 and 23. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Council members will discuss the ballpark at one meeting and the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment plan at the other.
⚖️ A retired Florida Supreme Court justice criticized last week's ruling that paved the way for a six-week abortion ban to go into effect next month. (Slate)
- "Unfortunately, with this court, precedent is precedent until it is not," wrote Justice Barbara Pariente, who left the bench in 2019.
🛎️ The long-awaited Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa is set to open next month. The 252-room hotel will connect to the Bradenton Area Convention Center, which is undergoing a $48 million renovation. (Sarasota Herald-Tribune)
