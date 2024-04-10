The Pulp: Former justice laments abortion ruling

⚾ St. Petersburg City Council scheduled tentative dates to hash out the Tampa Bay Rays stadium deal: May 9 and 23. (Tampa Bay Times)

Council members will discuss the ballpark at one meeting and the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment plan at the other.

⚖️ A retired Florida Supreme Court justice criticized last week's ruling that paved the way for a six-week abortion ban to go into effect next month. (Slate)

"Unfortunately, with this court, precedent is precedent until it is not," wrote Justice Barbara Pariente, who left the bench in 2019.

🛎️ The long-awaited Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa is set to open next month. The 252-room hotel will connect to the Bradenton Area Convention Center, which is undergoing a $48 million renovation. (Sarasota Herald-Tribune)