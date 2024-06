Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: NIQ; Chart: Axios Visuals "Dry January" has moved into February and beyond. Why it matters: This year, huge interest in the post-holiday booze-free challenge marked a change in the way American adults think about alcohol, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum and Alice Feng report.

Zoom in: Non-alcoholic beer sales in the first four weeks of January have grown consistently in Tampa Bay, from around $549,000 in 2020 to $1.2 million this year.

The big picture: Nationally, sales have gone from $13.5 million in 2020 to $42.7 million in 2024.

Only 62% of adults under 35 say they drink, down from 72% two decades ago, according to the latest Gallup data.

State of play: It's not just soda water and juice anymore β€” alcohol-free options have gotten much more complex.

Mocktail brands have surged in popularity, with some boasting burns reminiscent of alcohol, and others claiming adaptogenic benefits.

Yes, but: Sophisticated zero-proof beverages can actually be more costly than alcoholic drinks.

For example, some alcohol-free wine involves the same grape fermentation process as traditional wine, plus an additional process: dealcoholization.

"So it's actually, in many cases, more expensive to produce non-alcoholic beverages than alcoholic beverages," says Brianda Gonzalez, owner of alcohol-free store The New Bar.

What's next: Alcohol-free beer is already big, but alcohol-free wine also has major potential.