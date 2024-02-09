57 mins ago - News

Tampa Bay dogs competing in Puppy Bowl

Two puppies pictured side by side, one with orange and white fur, the other with black and white fur. They're both wearing orange "Puppy Bowl XX" bandanas.

Nora, left, and Kalani from Compassion Kind rescue. Photo: Courtesy of Animal Planet/Warner Bros. Discovery

Meet Nora and Kalani, two pups who will represent Tampa Bay in the 20th annual Puppy Bowl.

  • Kalani is a chihuahua-chow chow mix, and Nora is a chihuahua-American cocker spaniel. Both will play for Team Ruff.
  • They come from Compassion Kind Foundation, an animal welfare charity based in St. Petersburg.
