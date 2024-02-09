Tampa Bay dogs competing in Puppy Bowl
Meet Nora and Kalani, two pups who will represent Tampa Bay in the 20th annual Puppy Bowl.
- Kalani is a chihuahua-chow chow mix, and Nora is a chihuahua-American cocker spaniel. Both will play for Team Ruff.
- They come from Compassion Kind Foundation, an animal welfare charity based in St. Petersburg.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more