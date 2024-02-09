Tampa Bay dogs competing in Puppy Bowl

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Nora, left, and Kalani from Compassion Kind rescue. Photo: Courtesy of Animal Planet/Warner Bros. Discovery

Meet Nora and Kalani, two pups who will represent Tampa Bay in the 20th annual Puppy Bowl.