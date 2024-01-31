Hollywood meets Old Florida at the Dunedin Film Festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you're biking the Pinellas Trail this week, you could stumble into a film premiere.

What's happening: The Dunedin Film Festival is back for its 6th year, bringing independent movie magic to town Feb. 1 - Feb. 4.

Plus: The festival also includes "The Martini Shot" starring Matthew Modine and John Cleese.

Details: Viewers can see 15 feature-length films and 35 short films with themes including documentary, foreign, horror, comedy, sustainability and children's programming.

Viewings will take place outdoors in the HOB Garden along the trail , and indoors at Moon Tower, the new Dunedin brewery venue.

and indoors at Moon Tower, the new Dunedin brewery venue. It all leads up to a red carpet gala and awards ceremony at the Fenway Hotel on Feb. 4.

If you go: Tickets start at $15. The "A Taste of Love" meet and greet at Sea Sea Riders on Feb. 3 is free.