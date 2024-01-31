1 hour ago - Things to Do
Hollywood meets Old Florida at the Dunedin Film Festival
If you're biking the Pinellas Trail this week, you could stumble into a film premiere.
What's happening: The Dunedin Film Festival is back for its 6th year, bringing independent movie magic to town Feb. 1 - Feb. 4.
- Two Dunedin-made films will debut: the Hallmark-headed "A Taste of Love" and Lionsgate's "R.A.D.A.R.: The Adventures of the Bionic Dog."
- "Taste" star Jesse Kove and his father and co-star Martin Kove, known for the Karate Kid franchise, will appear on a panel.
Plus: The festival also includes "The Martini Shot" starring Matthew Modine and John Cleese.
Details: Viewers can see 15 feature-length films and 35 short films with themes including documentary, foreign, horror, comedy, sustainability and children's programming.
- Viewings will take place outdoors in the HOB Garden along the trail, and indoors at Moon Tower, the new Dunedin brewery venue.
- It all leads up to a red carpet gala and awards ceremony at the Fenway Hotel on Feb. 4.
If you go: Tickets start at $15. The "A Taste of Love" meet and greet at Sea Sea Riders on Feb. 3 is free.
