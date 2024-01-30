Bucs, Mayfield consider reunion amid run of quarterback stability

Data: Pro Football Reference; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios

Though it's unclear whether Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield will return for next season, the franchise has seen stability at the position lately compared to the rest of the league.

State of play: The Bucs have started four quarterbacks since the 2018 season. Only the Seahawks (3) and Packers (2) have started fewer, according to Pro Football Reference.

Of course, for three of those seasons, QB Tom "The GOAT" Brady was the team's unquestioned leader, arriving in 2020 and promptly winning the Super Bowl.

Brady retired ("for good") after the 2022 season.

Zoom in: The Bucs and Mayfield have "mutual interest" in reuniting for next season, NFL Network reports.