1 hour ago - News
Bucs, Mayfield consider reunion amid run of quarterback stability
Though it's unclear whether Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield will return for next season, the franchise has seen stability at the position lately compared to the rest of the league.
State of play: The Bucs have started four quarterbacks since the 2018 season. Only the Seahawks (3) and Packers (2) have started fewer, according to Pro Football Reference.
Of course, for three of those seasons, QB Tom "The GOAT" Brady was the team's unquestioned leader, arriving in 2020 and promptly winning the Super Bowl.
- Brady retired ("for good") after the 2022 season.
Zoom in: The Bucs and Mayfield have "mutual interest" in reuniting for next season, NFL Network reports.
- Mayfield, who made up to $8.5 million on a one-year contract in 2023, is in line for a big raise after a career-best season and a playoff victory.
- How big a raise? The average veteran starting quarterback makes about $37 million a year, and some argue Mayfield is worth that or more.
