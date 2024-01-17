A jury found Delvin Ford not guilty of murder charges stemming from a fatal shooting nearly four years ago by a Pinellas County sheriff's deputy.

Driving the news: The verdict came about 11pm Tuesday after more than seven hours of deliberation. Ford, 26, was accused of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and second-degree murder in the death of Marquis Golden, 29.

The intrigue: The charges were heavily dependent on the word of Pinellas County sheriff's deputy Richard Curry, which differed from Ford's account of events that night in January 2020.

Why it matters: By finding Ford not guilty, jurors rejected Curry and his agency's account of events in a rare rebuke of the law enforcement narrative of a fatal police shooting.

Fatal police shootings often rely solely on the word of law enforcement because the only other witness is dead. But Ford, 26, survived.

Catch up fast: On the night of Jan. 23, 2020, Curry parked in the alley behind a St. Petersburg home linked to a car that had sped away from multiple traffic stops, authorities said. Ford and Golden were hanging out in a music studio behind the house, which belongs to Ford's grandmother.

What Ford said: Ford told jurors he spotted the unfamiliar car, grabbed a gun and went outside to see who it was. He knocked on the driver's side window, and the person inside cracked it open and told him to get away from the car, he said.

Ford said he didn't respond and backed away toward the studio then saw that Golden had come outside and was holding a rifle pointed down. Golden tried to wave the car off with his other hand. Then, the person in the car got out and started shooting at them.

What Curry said: Curry told jurors that the man who approached his car used a slang term that identified him as a cop. The man walked away then came back with a gun and another man who was armed with a rifle.

One of the men pointed the rifle at Curry, said the deputy, who got out of his cruiser and started shooting, striking and killing Golden. Ford ran away, shooting his .40-caliber handgun toward the car five times.

Of note: Under Florida law, prosecutors can charge someone with murder if they take part in certain crimes that result in someone's death.

Ford was facing a murder charge in the death of Golden because, according to police, Golden was killed while he and Ford were trying to kill Curry.

Zoom in: During closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors for the first time addressed a detail that befuddled the community from the start: Why would Ford and Golden arm themselves and ambush a man they knew to be a cop?

The state has no obligation to answer that question, Pinellas-Pasco assistant state attorney Courtney Sullivan said. Prosecutors didn't present evidence of a motive.

Instead, Sullivan presented hypotheticals: Maybe Ford doesn't like cops, or maybe he was mad about his previous felony charges.

The other side: Pinellas-Pasco assistant public defender Jessica Manuele offered a different explanation: Ford didn't know Curry was a cop and never meant to get into a gunfight that night. He fired his gun as he was running away in self-defense, she said.

What they're saying: "Please look closely," Manuele told jurors. "... The evidence is there. The truth is there. Justice requires and begs of you guys to look at it. The only just verdict in this case is not guilty."