Tampa police officer fired after abusing power with towing company, agency says
Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw fired a police officer who an investigation found had threatened to detain a towing company employee after his personal car was towed.
Driving the news: The department said Thursday in a news release that former officer John Holmstrom "used his position and authority to address an issue related to his personal vehicle."
Why it matters: "It is unacceptable that an officer would use their position or badge to settle a personal matter," Bercaw said in the release.
Zoom in: Holmstrom, who had been with the agency since July 2022, was on duty Aug. 30 when he found out his car had been towed from his apartment complex.
- The former officer identified himself as a cop when he called the towing company and used "his authority as a police officer to impact a private business for a personal matter."
- An internal investigation found the officer to be in violation of several policies, including misuse of authority and abuse of position.
