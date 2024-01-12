Restaurants coming to Tampa Bay in 2024

If you're eager to explore Tampa Bay's eclectic food scene or looking to spice up your date nights, rest assured your pals at Axios have got you covered.

The buzz: There are already so many great spots to enjoy — and we've enjoyed plenty — but this year, the culinary landscape is shaping up to become even more appetizing.

From a three-story steakhouse to a new take on gas station food, we compiled a sampling of new restaurants opening in Tampa Bay in 2024.

🍝 Ash

Ash is an Italian concept expected to debut at Tampa's Water Street in spring. The long-awaited restaurant will occupy 2,400 square feet of indoor dining space on the ground floor of Asher, a residential building in the district.

🥩 J. Fiore's Contemporary Steakhouse

J. Fiore's Contemporary Steakhouse is an upscale steak and seafood restaurant set to open at the renovated Union Trust Bank building in downtown St. Pete. The restaurant's "surrealist" design is inspired by Salvador Dali, per St. Pete Rising.

🌭 Cleveland Street Market

Cleveland Street Market is an upscale food hall in Clearwater that is expected to hold its grand opening in February. The spot has five concepts: Deja Brew Cafe, Tap Haus on Cleveland, Top Nosh Street Food, Jersey Dogs and the Smokin' Cuban.

🍖 The H

The H is a Mediterranean steakhouse popular in Orlando. It'll open in Tampa's SoHo district sometime this year and will boast a beefy menu with everything from lamb to Japanese wagyu.

🥪 Drive-thru Wawa

Wawa is opening its first Florida drive-thru in Largo sometime soon. The store will be the company's third drive-thru in the nation. Wawa is beloved for menu items like hoagies and mac and cheese.