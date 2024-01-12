5 ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. in Tampa Bay

This Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The holiday occurs annually on the third Monday in January to commemorate King's birthday.

Fun fact: This year, it happens to fall right on his birthday, Jan. 15.

Below are some ways to celebrate the civil rights icon across the Tampa Bay area. Note that roads will be closed along parade routes, so plan accordingly.

The MLK Dream Big Weekend in St. Pete will feature a treasure hunt, band showcase and, at 11am on Monday, the city's annual parade. The route goes along First Avenue S from downtown to Tropicana Field, where a family fun day will last through the evening with food and entertainment.

Across the bay, Tampa's MLK Parade begins at noon on Monday. The route begins at East 21st Avenue and North 15th Street next to Cuscaden Park and finishes at North 22nd Street and East Osborne Avenue.

Clearwater's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration begins Monday morning with a breakfast at the North Greenwood Recreation Center, followed at 11am by a march to Coachman Park, where there will be music, family-friendly activities and a keynote speech from NAACP Board Chair Leon Russell.

The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival Music Fest at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park will feature artists including Keke Wyatt, Slave, Leela James and Adam Hawley. Ticket prices range from $34 for one-day passes to $310 for two-day VIP passes.

Sarasota's Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Walk and Celebration starts at 11am on Monday at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex with a memorial breakfast and ends at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. The walk will culminate in community awards followed by the MLK Music Fest from noon-4pm.

For even more ways to celebrate Dr. King and his legacy, check out this list of 40 events compiled by the Tampa Bay Times.