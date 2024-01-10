St. Petersburg man, and police narrative, on trial in fatal shooting

Delvin Ford, 26, leaves the courtroom yesterday during his murder and attempted murder trial at the Pinellas County Criminal Justice Center. Photo: Kathryn Varn/Axios.

From the start, the police account befuddled the community: Why would two men grab guns and ambush a man they knew to be a sheriff's deputy?

That was what the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said happened the night of Jan. 23, 2020, when Deputy Richard Curry opened fire in a St. Petersburg alley, killing 29-year-old Marquis Golden.

Golden's friend, Delvin Ford, ran from the scene. Deputies later found and arrested him on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Driving the news: During opening statements in his trial Wednesday, an attorney for Ford said the men, who were hanging out that night at a house owned by Ford's family, didn't know Curry was a deputy.

They armed themselves in self-defense after spotting his unmarked and unfamiliar car in the alley, the defense said.

Why it matters: The trial and court documents associated with the case raise questions about law enforcement's version of events and shed more light on Golden's killing.

Fatal police shootings often rely solely on the word of law enforcement because the only other witness is dead. But Ford, 26, survived.

What they're saying: "The truth is here, ladies and gentleman," Pinellas-Pasco assistant public defender Jonathan Duncan told the six jurors and two alternates Wednesday. "Don't look too hard or you might find it."

The other side: Prosecutors in their opening statement echoed the same account given by law enforcement at the time.

Curry saw a rifle "come right out, pointed at him," Pinellas-Pasco assistant state attorney Courtney Sullivan said. "No mistake about it."

Catch up fast: Curry parked in the alley behind a home associated with a car that had sped away from multiple traffic stops, authorities said.

Golden came outside and peered into the car through the untinted windshield. Then he walked to the side of the car and tapped on the heavily tinted driver's side window.

Curry rolled the window about three-quarters of the way down. Golden referred to him as a "troll," prosecutors said, which Curry said he knew to be slang for a police officer. Curry said he was also wearing a tactical vest that said "SHERIFF" in white letters.

Golden walked away then came back shortly after with Ford. Both were armed, Golden with a rifle. Curry said Golden pointed the rifle at him.

Curry got out of the car and began shooting, striking and killing Golden. Golden and Ford also fired their guns, police said.

Yes, but: Duncan said in his opening statement that Ford fired his weapon "nowhere near the area" of the encounter and that Curry never saw Ford with a gun.

Of note: Under Florida law, prosecutors can charge someone with murder if they take part in certain crimes that result in someone's death. Ford is facing a murder charge in the death of Golden since, according to police, Golden was killed while he and Ford were trying to kill Curry.

What they're saying: "I want to see charges dropped," Ford's mother, Latonya Ford, told Axios outside the courtroom. "And I want to see my son come home."

The intrigue: Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri initially said it was unclear if Curry or one of the men shot first. A year later, the Sheriff's office said in a news bulletin that Golden and Ford shot first and Curry "fired multiple rounds in response."

"Curry's quick reaction and training saved his life while was engaged in combat and being fired upon by two armed subjects," said the bulletin, which announced that Curry had received the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.

Reality check: On Wednesday, all parties — including Curry, who took the stand Wednesday — said the deputy fired first.