What to do this weekend in Tampa Bay

Here are a few things worth doing around Tampa Bay this weekend.

🎉 First Friday returns: After two months off and nearly shutting down, local businesses have stepped up to save the Downtown St. Pete block party.

6-10pm Friday on Central Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Free!

👑 Three Kings Celebration: Lakeland's First Friday is themed to celebrate Día de los Reyes. Downtown shops and restaurants will be open late. Don't miss the maker's market, food trucks and car show.

6-9pm Friday between Lemon Street and Oak Street along Kentucky and Tennessee Avenues. Free!

🖼️ Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival: Explore works in many forms from local and national artists.