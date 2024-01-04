Jan 4, 2024 - Things to Do
What to do this weekend in Tampa Bay
Here are a few things worth doing around Tampa Bay this weekend.
🎉 First Friday returns: After two months off and nearly shutting down, local businesses have stepped up to save the Downtown St. Pete block party.
- 6-10pm Friday on Central Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Free!
👑 Three Kings Celebration: Lakeland's First Friday is themed to celebrate Día de los Reyes. Downtown shops and restaurants will be open late. Don't miss the maker's market, food trucks and car show.
- 6-9pm Friday between Lemon Street and Oak Street along Kentucky and Tennessee Avenues. Free!
🖼️ Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival: Explore works in many forms from local and national artists.
- 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday at J.D. Hamel Park. Free!
