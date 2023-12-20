What's in and out as Tampa Bay heads into 2024

Not every person, trend or animal escaped 2023 unscathed. Here's our roundup of what's in and out.

In: 🤠 Cowboy stilettos

DeSantis' bid for the White House brought his policies and credentials into the national spotlight but also shone an unexpected beam on his footwear.

Shoemaking experts agree DeSantis is likely sticking inserts into his cowboy boots; doing so, they say, turns them into "five-inch stilettos."

Out: 🐘 DeSantis' presidential standing

Once seen as the right's best alternative to Trump, DeSantis is staggering in polls of early primary states, getting snubbed on critical endorsements and shouldering campaign shake-up after shake-up.

In: 🐱 TikTok-famous Wisp

She's inspired Halloween costumes and pumpkin carvings, fan drawings and animations, even a manicure. She's the internet's crustiest kitten and, in her owner's words, our fair "icky stinky queen."

Out: 🐯 Tiger King-famous Carole Baskin

Baskin's Big Cat Rescue shut down earlier this year. It seems even tigers want to retire somewhere else.

In: 🫣 Manatee sex

Manatees are getting it on in Tampa Bay, and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office wants nothing to do with it.

Out: 🐦 Mockingbirds' clout?

Another challenger to the mockingbird's reign as Florida's official bird has come forward: the flamingo, inspired by a local icon. But with the gun lobby in the mockingbird's corner, those who come at the bird king best not miss.