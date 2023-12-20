2 hours ago - Things to Do

Out-of-the-box New Year's events in Tampa Bay

headshot
Illustration of disco balls shaped like a 2 and a 4

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

If you're looking for some out-of-the-box ways to celebrate the ball drop, we've got you.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scottish New Year's Eve: Party with the Seven Nations at the Scottish Cultural Center in Dunedin.

🤠🛸 Intergalactic Rodeo: Have an inter-stellar time with live art, music and out-of-this-world entertainers at the Mad Monk in St. Pete.

🪩 New Year's Eve Disco: Put on your bell bottoms and boogie your way into the New Year at 3 Bridges Brewery in Venice.

