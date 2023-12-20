Out-of-the-box New Year's events in Tampa Bay

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

If you're looking for some out-of-the-box ways to celebrate the ball drop, we've got you.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scottish New Year's Eve: Party with the Seven Nations at the Scottish Cultural Center in Dunedin.

🤠🛸 Intergalactic Rodeo: Have an inter-stellar time with live art, music and out-of-this-world entertainers at the Mad Monk in St. Pete.

🪩 New Year's Eve Disco: Put on your bell bottoms and boogie your way into the New Year at 3 Bridges Brewery in Venice.