2 hours ago - Things to Do
Out-of-the-box New Year's events in Tampa Bay
If you're looking for some out-of-the-box ways to celebrate the ball drop, we've got you.
🏴 Scottish New Year's Eve: Party with the Seven Nations at the Scottish Cultural Center in Dunedin.
🤠🛸 Intergalactic Rodeo: Have an inter-stellar time with live art, music and out-of-this-world entertainers at the Mad Monk in St. Pete.
🪩 New Year's Eve Disco: Put on your bell bottoms and boogie your way into the New Year at 3 Bridges Brewery in Venice.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.