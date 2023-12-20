2023 in review: The year's biggest Tampa Bay and Florida stories

Before heading into the new year that's sure to be news-packed, let's look at some of the biggest things that happened this year.

Culture war hits higher education

Not even a week into the year, Gov. Ron DeSantis set the tone for his approach to higher education.

What happened: The slate of conservatives he appointed to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees included critics of campus diversity, equity and inclusion programs to curb what he called "trendy ideology" he said was indoctrinating students.

Since then, the 730-student college has fallen into disarray or charted a brave new course, depending on who you ask. Some highlights:

Meanwhile, DeSantis took his anti-DEI crusade to the Legislature, backing bills reining in campus diversity programs and curriculums. When University of South Florida students protested the legislation, police intervened, and a clash ensued.

Five women, later dubbed the "Tampa Five," faced felony charges stemming from the March protest. The State Attorney's Office ultimately dropped the charges in December.

Republicans deal legislative blows to LGBTQ+ community

It was a bleak year for LGBTQ+ Floridians.

The big picture: Republican lawmakers, backed by DeSantis, filed well over a dozen bills restricting health care and public expression for LGBTQ+ people, especially trans people.

Many of them passed into law, restricting drag shows and gender-affirming care for minors and adults, and criminalizing the use of bathrooms that don't align with a person's sex at birth.

The latest: Most of the laws have drawn legal challenges from LGBTQ+ Floridians, including several trans people from the Tampa Bay area.

What we're watching: Whether the trend continues into the lawmaking session that begins next month. So far, lawmakers have filed bills to ban governments from displaying Pride flags and block employers from requiring training on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Florida tightened its grip on non-citizens

DeSantis made it harder for undocumented immigrants to live and work in Florida.

Catch up quick: A law passed this year upped felony charges for people who drive into Florida with someone they know is undocumented and required some hospitals, including many in Tampa Bay, to ask patients if they're "lawfully present in the U.S."

As of October, Florida Highway Patrol arrested three people locally under this law, which immigrant advocates fear invites racial discrimination.

Investigation into Ziegler rocks Florida GOP

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is resisting calls to resign over allegations of sexual battery that surfaced in November.

Zoom in: Ziegler's fall from grace began after reports surfaced that he and his wife, Bridget, had a sexual relationship with a woman — who alleges being "sexually assaulted" by Ziegler at her home without his wife present.

The party voted during an emergency meeting last week to strip Ziegler of power. They also slashed his salary to $1.

Electric vehicle buzz

Tampa Bay was charged with electric vehicle news this year.

The big picture: EV registration ticked up in Tampa Bay, and Pasco and Manatee counties had some of the most EV usage in the state.

The intrigue: Local startups are leading EV innovation, bringing classic cars back to the future and creating sustainable boats.

What we're watching: Tampa revamped its Tesla-powered rideshare, a program that flourished pre-pandemic but lost government funding.