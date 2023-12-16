Tampa Bay housing experts predict the market will be less stagnant — but not wildly different — in 2024.

Why it matters: Many homeowners and wannabe buyers stood still in 2023, waiting for rates to drop before they made a move.

What they're saying: Falling mortgage rates are good for buyers. But fierce competition and low inventory will keep sellers "in the driver's seat," Wesley Chapel Remax agent Adam Grenville says.

"Buyers will also have to understand that their budget might not afford them their dream home, but it will get their foot into the door," Tampa Bay realtor Kseniya Korneva says.

Meanwhile, sellers will need to invest more in curb appeal and repairs in order for buyers to bite, she says.

Zoom out: If the economy is steady, rates could land around 6%. If the economy stumbles, mortgage rates could fall more significantly, says Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst.

No one can say with certainty just how much mortgage rates will change because they are impacted by inflation and the Federal Reserve.

Between the lines: Lower mortgage rates won't clear all buyer hurdles, and actually could push home prices higher if demand surges and inventory remains low.

Yes, but: "Regardless of interest rates, people still have to move," Grenville says. And if mortgage rates cool as expected, more buyers will hop off the sidelines.

"I try to encourage buyers to focus on what they need, and what they can afford," Opendoor's Merav Bloch tells Axios.

What we're watching: How the NAR verdict changes compensation and conversations in the industry. "As the real estate lawsuits continue to get more media attention, navigating people's perceptions of realtors will become more difficult," Korneva says.