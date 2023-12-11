Bucs boost playoff hopes with win in Atlanta

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield has the team on track for a playoff berth. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

The Bucs boosted their playoff hopes Sunday with a 29-25 victory over the Falcons in Atlanta.

Why it matters: The win, sealed by an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield to second-year tight end Cade Otton with just 31 seconds remaining, moved the Bucs into a tie for first place in the NFC South.

Catch up quick: The Bucs (6-7) have had an uninspiring season, with a losing record, head coach Todd Bowles on the hot seat and Mayfield on a one-year contract. But they remain in postseason contention because their division has been similarly shaky.

State of play: With four games to play, the Bucs, Falcons and New Orleans Saints (who defeated the one-win Carolina Panthers on Sunday) have matching records, but the Bucs would make the playoffs if the season ended today.

That's because they have a better win percentage against common opponents than Atlanta and beat New Orleans back in early October.

By the numbers: The Bucs entered this weekend with a 33% chance at the playoffs and a 27% chance at winning the NFC South, per the New York Times playoff simulator. On Sunday afternoon, they had a 56% chance at the playoffs and a coin-flip's odds at the division title.

What's next: The Bucs travel to Green Bay next weekend, then host Jacksonville and New Orleans — the latter could be crucial in determining the division winner — and finish their regular season against the Panthers in Charlotte.