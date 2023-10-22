Hillsborough County middle school teacher stepping up for students with disabilities

It's only fourth period, but Chinovia Shedrick is already halfway to her 10,000-step goal. She sits for no more than a minute at a time, pacing the classroom and fielding questions from sixth graders.

They're learning how to identify plot structure. Some are working on laptops. Others are writing on worksheets. One girl, struggling with an assignment, lets her headphones slip and massages her forehead.

Shedrick spots it from across the room and kneels beside her. "It's OK to be frustrated," she tells the girl. "But it's not OK to give up."

What's happening: Shedrick is an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) instructor at Hillsborough County's Memorial Middle School. She's spent over a dozen years in the district, but this semester is her first as a teacher.

Why it matters: Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) serves tens of thousands of students with disabilities. This year, however, it's facing a shortage of teachers equipped to support them.

State of play: The school district is recruiting staff through the Supporting Teachers in ESE Prep (STEP) program, designed to help people with non-education bachelor's degrees become ESE teachers.

It includes training, mentoring and other services tailored to support those entering the classroom, Scott Richman, supervisor in professional learning for HCPS, tells Axios.

Flashback: Shedrick got involved in education in 2003 when her son began at Head Start. He wasn't speaking yet, and she wanted to ensure he got the help needed to succeed.

Before long, she became an ESE paraprofessional. Shedrick only had an associate's degree, and between working and raising three children, she didn't have the time to further her studies.

With the encouragement of her children and principal, she earned her bachelor's degree three years ago — and thanks to the STEP program, she's already teaching.

What they're saying: "Unfortunately for ESE students, so many people count them out," Shedrick tells Axios. "I don't believe that to be true. I believe every student can achieve their maximum potential if you equip them to."