This weekended in Tampa Bay, check out Pig Jig, a collard greens festival and Sarasota Pride.

1. 🐷 'Cue to cure

The annual Tampa Pig Jig is back with barbecue, beer and live music.

Why it matters: Event proceeds go to NephCure, a nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a rare kidney disease.

"Over 12 years, it's resulted in millions in donations and more than 60 clinical trials, bringing us closer to treatment and an eventual cure," says Chris Whitney, founder and board member of Tampa Pig Jig.

What's happening: There will be seven local food vendors and a barbecue pit.

Musical guests include three-time Grammy-winning artist Brad Paisley, Amanda Shires and Riley Green.

When: 1pm Saturday

Where: Julian B. Lane Park

Cost: General admission is $125.

This includes access to the main lawn and all of the musical performances.

New this year: Tito's Stillhouse admission is $275, which includes entry to the Pig Jig, signature cocktails, a meal from the food vendors and more.

Of note: Parking is limited.

Primary parking areas include: Poe Garage, Ft. Brooke Garage, Pam Iorio Garage, Port Tampa Bay garage, Royal Street Regional Lot and Twiggs Street Garage.

Ride to benefit the Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (CARD) on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Trail beginning at 8:30am Saturday. Rider registration is $50.

Rides will be 7, 12, 14, and 28 miles.

Immerse yourself in Puerto Rican culture, food and live music at Water Works Park 11am–6pm Sunday. Free.

Get tatted and meet celebrity tattoo artist Kyle Dunbar at the Tampa Convention Center. Book a tattoo appointment. Free entry.

2–11pm Friday, 11am–11pm Saturday and 11am–8pm Sunday.

Enjoy an outdoor gallery of paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography and more by artists from across the country 10am–5pm Saturday and Sunday at St. Armands Circle Park in Sarasota. Art will be available for purchase. Free.

Listen to the Beach Boys, Gladys Knight and more at Coachman Park Thursday–Sunday. Tickets vary by show and start at $30.75.

Enjoy Cajun, Creole, southern and Caribbean foods and a collard greens cook-off at Robert L. Taylor Community Park in Sarasota noon–5pm Saturday. Free.

Food is available for purchase.

Walk through a market with food, music and live performances in the Rosemary District in Sarasota noon–6pm Saturday. Free.

Explore the history of the Black Seminole settlement of Angola and enjoy basket weaving demonstrations, wood carving, food, music and more at Manatee Mineral Springs Park in Bradenton. Free.

6–9pm Friday, 1–8pm Saturday and 4–8pm Sunday.