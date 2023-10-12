Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out Tampa's largest Oktoberfest, a scarecrow festival in Dade City, a screening of the 1993 "Hocus Pocus" at the Tampa Theatre, Ford's Taste of Latino in Ybor City and more.

1 . 🎉 Herzlichen Willkommen (a warm welcome)

Tampa's largest Oktoberfest is back for three days of German fun.

What's happening: The weekend will feature Bavarian games like stein hoisting, keg stacking, tug-o-war, cornhole, traditional food including chicken schnitzel, jägerschnitzel and spätzle.

New this year: The inaugural keg tap on Friday.

When: 4–11pm Friday, 11am–11pm Saturday and 11am–6pm Sunday

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

Cost: General admission tickets for the whole weekend are $20.

Be smart: Beers at Oktoberfest Tampa are served two ways (16-ounce and 1 liter) and are 7–8% alcohol, which is more than an American lager.

Build your own scarecrow, pick and paint pumpkins, enjoy carnival games, food trucks and more, 9am–4pm Saturday at the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village in Dade City. Free.

There will be a children's costume contest at 10:45am and 2pm.

Shop local vendors and listen to live music in honor of Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, 1–7pm Sunday at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park. Free.

Bring your own pink and purple lounge setup to listen to music on the open picnic area.

Get in the Halloween spirit with a viewing of the 1993 film "Hocus Pocus" 3pm Saturday at the Tampa Theatre. General admission is $10; $7 for Tampa Theatre members.

Honor veterans in Hernando County while enjoying live music, local food trucks and vendors, 9am–5pm Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 10209 in Spring Hill. Free.

Dance the night away at a salsa night block party, 6–11pm Saturday at Station Square Park in downtown Clearwater. There will be free salsa sessions and live music. Free.

Register here for a chance to win tickets to see Gilberto Santa Rosa in concert.