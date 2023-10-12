Tampa Bay events: Oktoberfest, "Hocus Pocus," Taste of Latino and more
This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out Tampa's largest Oktoberfest, a scarecrow festival in Dade City, a screening of the 1993 "Hocus Pocus" at the Tampa Theatre, Ford's Taste of Latino in Ybor City and more.
1 . 🎉 Herzlichen Willkommen (a warm welcome)
Tampa's largest Oktoberfest is back for three days of German fun.
What's happening: The weekend will feature Bavarian games like stein hoisting, keg stacking, tug-o-war, cornhole, traditional food including chicken schnitzel, jägerschnitzel and spätzle.
- New this year: The inaugural keg tap on Friday.
When: 4–11pm Friday, 11am–11pm Saturday and 11am–6pm Sunday
Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
Cost: General admission tickets for the whole weekend are $20.
Be smart: Beers at Oktoberfest Tampa are served two ways (16-ounce and 1 liter) and are 7–8% alcohol, which is more than an American lager.
2. 🐦⬛ Scarecrow Festival
- Build your own scarecrow, pick and paint pumpkins, enjoy carnival games, food trucks and more, 9am–4pm Saturday at the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village in Dade City. Free.
- There will be a children's costume contest at 10:45am and 2pm.
3. Pinknik Health and Wellness Festival
- Shop local vendors and listen to live music in honor of Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, 1–7pm Sunday at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park. Free.
- Bring your own pink and purple lounge setup to listen to music on the open picnic area.
4. 🧙 "Hocus Pocus"
- Get in the Halloween spirit with a viewing of the 1993 film "Hocus Pocus" 3pm Saturday at the Tampa Theatre. General admission is $10; $7 for Tampa Theatre members.
5. 🇺🇲 Vet Fest
- Honor veterans in Hernando County while enjoying live music, local food trucks and vendors, 9am–5pm Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 10209 in Spring Hill. Free.
6. 💃 Salsa at the District
- Dance the night away at a salsa night block party, 6–11pm Saturday at Station Square Park in downtown Clearwater. There will be free salsa sessions and live music. Free.
- Register here for a chance to win tickets to see Gilberto Santa Rosa in concert.
7. 🥟 Taste of Latino
- Celebrate Latino heritage with live music, dance performances, food, wine shopping and more, noon–6pm Sunday at Centennial Park in Ybor City. Free.
- Bring a lawn chair.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.