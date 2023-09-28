Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend, check out Meacham Urban Farm's Harvest Festival in downtown Tampa, a vitiligo awareness walk, Parktoberfest in Sarasota, a Hispanic festival in Lakeland and more.

🍂 1. Enjoy the harvest

Meacham Urban Farm, the innovative green space in downtown Tampa, will host its first Harvest Festival.

What's happening: The Meacham Farm Store and local vendors will sell goods, while the farm will offer guided tours, a petting zoo, raffles, yard games and a pig roast.

Why it matters: Proceeds from the event help the mission of Meacham Farm, which focuses on agricultural and food education for the urban Tampa community.

When: Noon–6pm Sunday

Where: Meacham Urban Farm in downtown Tampa

Cost: Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door.

Kids under 12 are free.

Of note: The parking lot on the farm will be closed for this event.

You can find street parking near the farm or use the parking garages adjacent to the farm in the Tempo and Ella buildings (bottom floor only).

Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

The German American Society's Oktoberfest celebration begins tomorrow with keg tapping, a stein holding contest, local vendors and more. Tickets start at $8.

This event has been voted "Best of the Bay" for its authenticity.

Join a walk Saturday in Tampa to increase public awareness of vitiligo, a chronic condition that causes loss of pigment in skin. The walk concludes with shopping opportunities from local vendors. Registration is $40.

Enjoy a day of live music, local vendors, giveaways and more to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits that support people impacted by mental illness. Noon–6pm at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa. Free.

Participate in a women's self-defense class taught by local MMA fighters and instructors, 2:30–5pm Saturday at Tampa Bay Thai. Free.

Donations will be directed to the Children's Cancer Center.

The Publix GreenWise Market at Water Street is celebrating Oktoberfest with house-made beer brats, pretzels and beer, a specialty drink menu, family-friendly games, samples, giveaways and more, noon–4pm Saturday. Free.

Do the Chicken Dance, drink beer from Sun King Brewery and eat brats and soft pretzels, 5–7pm Sunday at The Bay in Sarasota. Free.

Free parking is located on Boulevard of the Arts, Van Wezel Way, in front of the Van Wezel and in front of the Blue Pagoda.

Leashed pets are allowed.