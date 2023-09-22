Florida tries and fails to bring major gun manufacturer to the state

Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to bring a major gun manufacturer to Florida using millions in state money, according to a new report from Orlando journalist Jason Garcia.

Why it matters: The pitch included $25 million in incentives like tax breaks and grants but ultimately flopped because the CEO doubted that the Sunshine State could develop a skilled workforce, per the report in Garcia's newsletter Seeking Rents.

What they're saying: "Of primary concern is the workforce," Remington CEO Ken D'Arcy wrote in an email to a state official last year. "The greatest production facility and the best backing does absolutely nothing if there isn't a long line of people wanting to work there."

"Are we able to get the best of the best plant manager, maintenance manager, line supervisors, HR, cost accountants, environment & safety officer, compliance manager, to mention only a few," he continued.

The intrigue: D'Arcy didn't respond to requests for comment from Garcia and Axios.

Still, the report touches on several interesting state issues, including what political interference in higher education says about Florida's job market.

The proposed site for the relocation was on the campus of Indian River State College.

The other side: "Of course we tried to expand gun manufacturing in Florida," DeSantis' press secretary Jeremy Redfern said in a statement to Axios. "Not only is this initiative about the freedom to express one's Second Amendment right, but it's also about Florida's commitment to our national defense."