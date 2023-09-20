Bite club: St. Pete's hot new sushi spot Nomi Nori

We rolled over to St Pete's newest sushi spot, Nomi Nori at District Lounge, to see what it's all about.

State of play: The hand roll temaki sushi and poke restaurant opened downtown on Central Avenue in early September.

The vibe: The District Lounge offers full-service dinner by reservation only, or diners can have a more casual lunch or dinner experience at the walk-up counter inside the Edge Eatery food hall next door.

Having the option for a high-end or laid-back meal with good sushi either way is great.

Inside Nomi Nori at the District Lounge. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

The price: We ate at the District Lounge and the dinner experience is best done in courses ranging from $25-$85. This is great to share, but each only comes with one soup or salad.

You can also order individual sushi rolls ($10-$18) and specialty nigiri ($22-$24 for a single piece).

Cocktails are $14-$16.

🍣 Best bites: We opted for the $85 8-course Nomi Nori Encore which was a perfect amount for two people, and we loved that each round came out individually so we couldn't scarf it all down at once.

The stars of the show were the District Roll (rice paper, salmon, ahi tuna, yellow tail, avocado, cucumber and asparagus) and the Creamy Scallop Hand Roll.

The verdict: We agreed that this is the perfect spot to impress a date or anyone else in a group of four or less.