47 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bite club: St. Pete's hot new sushi spot Nomi Nori

Selene San Felice

The District Roll. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

We rolled over to St Pete's newest sushi spot, Nomi Nori at District Lounge, to see what it's all about.

State of play: The hand roll temaki sushi and poke restaurant opened downtown on Central Avenue in early September.

The vibe: The District Lounge offers full-service dinner by reservation only, or diners can have a more casual lunch or dinner experience at the walk-up counter inside the Edge Eatery food hall next door.

Having the option for a high-end or laid-back meal with good sushi either way is great.

Inside Nomi Nori at the District Lounge. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

The price: We ate at the District Lounge and the dinner experience is best done in courses ranging from $25-$85. This is great to share, but each only comes with one soup or salad.

  • You can also order individual sushi rolls ($10-$18) and specialty nigiri ($22-$24 for a single piece).
  • Cocktails are $14-$16.

🍣 Best bites: We opted for the $85 8-course Nomi Nori Encore which was a perfect amount for two people, and we loved that each round came out individually so we couldn't scarf it all down at once.

  • The stars of the show were the District Roll (rice paper, salmon, ahi tuna, yellow tail, avocado, cucumber and asparagus) and the Creamy Scallop Hand Roll.

The verdict: We agreed that this is the perfect spot to impress a date or anyone else in a group of four or less.

  • For something more casual, Selene would rather get less expensive takeout. But Kathryn would go back to try out the Edge Eatery version for lunch or a chill dinner.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more