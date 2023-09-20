Bite club: St. Pete's hot new sushi spot Nomi Nori
We rolled over to St Pete's newest sushi spot, Nomi Nori at District Lounge, to see what it's all about.
State of play: The hand roll temaki sushi and poke restaurant opened downtown on Central Avenue in early September.
The vibe: The District Lounge offers full-service dinner by reservation only, or diners can have a more casual lunch or dinner experience at the walk-up counter inside the Edge Eatery food hall next door.
Having the option for a high-end or laid-back meal with good sushi either way is great.
The price: We ate at the District Lounge and the dinner experience is best done in courses ranging from $25-$85. This is great to share, but each only comes with one soup or salad.
- You can also order individual sushi rolls ($10-$18) and specialty nigiri ($22-$24 for a single piece).
- Cocktails are $14-$16.
🍣 Best bites: We opted for the $85 8-course Nomi Nori Encore which was a perfect amount for two people, and we loved that each round came out individually so we couldn't scarf it all down at once.
- The stars of the show were the District Roll (rice paper, salmon, ahi tuna, yellow tail, avocado, cucumber and asparagus) and the Creamy Scallop Hand Roll.
The verdict: We agreed that this is the perfect spot to impress a date or anyone else in a group of four or less.
- For something more casual, Selene would rather get less expensive takeout. But Kathryn would go back to try out the Edge Eatery version for lunch or a chill dinner.
