When does "fall" start in Tampa Bay?
Fall officially starts on Saturday but it's still going to be mighty hot here for a while.
We want to know: Do you go all in and start carving pumpkins as soon as they hit the stores? Or do you wait for the air to get a little crispy?
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more