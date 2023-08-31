Tampa Bay weekend events: Sneaker Con, Venice Craft Fest and oyster specials
This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out a Labor Day celebration at Morgan Mae's Oyster House in Tarpon Springs, Sneaker Con at the Tampa Convention Center, Vintage & Makers Market at The Orpheum in Tampa and more.
😋 1. Eat some oysters
Celebrate Labor Day weekend with seafood, drink specials and live music.
What's happening: Morgan Mae's Oyster House will offer $1.50 oysters, $1 wings, $5 sangrias and more all weekend long.
- Saturday's live music will feature "American Idol" season 11 contestant Curtis Gray of Spring Hill.
When: Noon–10pm Friday and Saturday and 11am–8pm Sunday. Live music will start at 6pm each night.
- Monday's restaurant hours are noon–8pm.
Where: Morgan Mae's Oyster House
Cost: Free
Of note: Reservations are recommended.
👟 2. Sneaker Con
- The largest sneaker show in the country is making its debut in Tampa noon–7pm Saturday at the Tampa Convention Center. Buy, sell and trade your footwear and get your kicks authenticated by experts. Tickets start at $30.
- Of note: The first 50 people in line at the merch table will receive a free vintage Sneaker Con shirt.
🖌️ 3. September to Remember
- Meet local artists and enjoy live music, local food vendors and more as you walk around the Village of the Arts 6–9:30pm Friday and 11am–4pm Saturday in Bradenton. Free.
💍 4. Jewels & Gems Show
- Marvel at jewelry from more than 30 vendors 10am–5pm Friday–Sunday at The Coliseum in St. Pete. The entrance fee is $5; parking is free.
🖼️ 5. Vintage & Makers Market
Shop fine art, vintage clothing, handmade gifts and more from over 30 local vendors 4–9pm Sunday at The Orpheum in Tampa. This indoor event features local food trucks and beer. Free.
🎨 6. Venice Craft Festival
- Enjoy the outdoor craft festival featuring mixed-media art, sculptures, jewelry, clothing, photography and more 10am–4pm Saturday and Sunday on Miami Avenue in downtown Venice. Free.
