Tie-dye vendors pose with their items at last year's Hippie Fest. Photo: Tarpon Springs Merchant Association

This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out the Hippie Fest in Tarpon Springs, FitFest at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, a murder mystery show in Westshore, and more.

Get ready to step into the 1960s for a far-out party.

What's happening: Hippie Fest in Tarpon Springs will feature a Volkswagen Bug show, a costume contest, and a hula hoop contest, in addition to live music, food, and local vendors. Even dogs can dig it at their own splash park. There will also be a splash park for dogs.

When: 2pm-9pm Saturday

Where: Sponge Docks, Dodecanese Blvd.

Cost: Free

Of note: Free parking is available and the Jolley Trolley will be running 2:30pm-9:30pm.

Enjoy a Florida-themed art show in St. Pete 7pm-11pm Saturday with painting demonstrations, fire performances, and a fashion show. Tickets are $12.

Explore dozens of health and wellness vendors, fitness classes, and healthy food trucks 8am-5pm Saturday and Sunday at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. Tickets are $10-$30.

This event is formerly known as The Tampa Bay Strength and Fitness Expo.

Sit around a bonfire while listening to local poets and artists at an open mic night 7pm-11pm Saturday at Factory on Fifth Avenue. Tickets are $10. Performers tickets are $5.

Put on your detective hat and solve a murder during a dinner theater performance 6pm-9pm Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Westshore. This event is for ages 12+. Tickets are $65.99.

The performance will have prop guns, loud simulated gunshots, and short periods of darkness.

LEGO fans are invited to a two-day event to enjoy displays, meet the LEGO Masters Season Two winners Mark and Steven Erickson, test your building skills, and more, 10am Saturday and Sunday at the Florida State Fair Special Events Center. Tickets start at $20.