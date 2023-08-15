Sarasota County's income boom caused by pandemic-related migration

Reproduced from Economic Innovation Group analysis of IRS data; Map: Axios Visuals

Migration into Sarasota County between 2020 and 2021 caused a $2.2 billion rise in adjusted gross income.

The findings come by way of a new analysis of tax data from the Economic Innovation Group, a nonpartisan think tank.

Why it matters: Florida doesn't have a state income tax. Still, counties across the state depend on residents' incomes to support the local housing market, retail sales and the tax base.

Zoom in: Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus and Polk counties all saw a rise of hundreds of millions of dollars in adjusted gross income.

Meanwhile, Pinellas and Manatee counties each saw a rise of more than $1 billion.

The big picture: Millions of Americans rethought their living situations during the pandemic, and their moves changed the geography of where money is made in the United States, Axios' Neil Irwin reports.

Not only did people leave the biggest cities, but those who left had disproportionately high incomes — meaning the hit to the local economies was larger than migration numbers alone might imply.

What they're saying: "The scale of urban income flight is a lot larger than I thought it would be," said Connor O'Brien, who conducted the analysis at EIG.

"It's very likely that the last couple of years in superstar cities, high earners have become more mobile, while everyone else has been stuck."

What's next: The data only runs through 2021 — but, based on other evidence, the trends may have eased but not reversed, O'Brien said.