Takeaways from Bucs preseason loss

Quarterback Baker Mayfield during the team's first preseason game. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buccaneers lost their preseason opener Friday night against the Steelers 27-17.

Driving the news: The game won't count in the standings, but this is the time for the team to work out its kinks ahead of their Sept. 10 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

State of play: For the first time in three seasons, the Bucs don't have a first ballot hall of famer under center. In fact, they are still trying to decide who their starter will be this year.

What happened: Baker Mayfield made a good impression. He got the nod to start, and while he didn't play much, he completed eight of his nine passes for 63 yards and one touchdown. A modest, but decent showing for a team that needs to settle on a signal caller.

Kyle Trask, who's challenging him for the starting job went six of 10 for 99 yards and one interception. He was also sacked three times.

Between the lines (literally): The offensive line struggled a bit, giving up four sacks and finishing the game with just 66 yards rushing.

Projected starter Luke Goedeke allowed one of those sacks and rookie Cody Mauch struggled to run block, while also giving up a sack, The Pewter Plank writes.

What's next: The Bucs play the New York Jets on Saturday at 6:30pm.