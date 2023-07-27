Retail clinics put health care on Tampa Bay's shopping list

Data: Definitive Healthcare; Map: Axios Visuals

Instead of going to the emergency room or urgent care, why don't you just get that injury checked out while you shop for cold meds and makeup? That's the hope drug stores have for their growing retail clinics.

State of play: There are 40 retail clinics across the Tampa Bay metro area — that's 1.22 retail clinics for every 100,000 residents — per new data from healthcare analytics firm Definitive Healthcare.

The clinics are concentrated in the Southeast and Midwest.

Why it matters: The clinics — which are located inside retail or convenience stores and offer basic health services like vaccinations and minor injury care — are easy-to-access alternatives to emergency rooms, urgent cares and primary care providers.

The big picture: Such clinics are increasingly popular as major retail chains like CVS and Walmart embrace the idea of offering them at their locations, in part to draw customers who may also buy groceries, clothing or beauty supplies.

They're staffed by nurse practitioners or physician assistants, who are hired by the retailer or the retailer's clinic partner.

What they're saying: Many people were introduced to retail clinics during the pandemic (when many offered testing and vaccinations), says Todd Bellemare, SVP of strategic solutions at Definitive Healthcare and author of the recent report.

"Both the urgent care clinics and retail clinics are going to continue to grow just because people tried it and they liked it. And so why would they change back to the old ways where it was a little more difficult to sit in an ER for three hours or whatever?"

By the numbers: The use of retail clinics has grown 200% over the last five years, compared to urgent care centers, which grew 70%, per Definitive Healthcare's report.

Emergency room use declined 1% over the same time period, and claims filed by primary care offices declined 13%.

Zoom out: Nationally, CVS is the dominant retail clinic provider, with 63% of the locations, per Definitive Healthcare.

Kroger is second at 12%, and Village Medical (majority-owned by Walgreens) is third at 8%.

The Chicago area is home to the greatest number of retail clinics by metro area, at around 113.

Yes, but: These are, for now, almost exclusively an urban phenomenon, with just 2% of the locations in rural areas nationally.