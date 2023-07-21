Share on email (opens in new window)

Megan Rapinoe of Team USA lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Soccer fans will be glued to their screens over the next month as Team USA begins its quest for a three-peat for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

What's happening: The World Cup is being played in Australia and New Zealand which means a 14- to 16-hour time difference for soccer fans in the states.

Team USA's first match is Friday at 9pm against Vietnam. They are ranked No. 1 in Group E.

Here are some local places streaming games:

🍺 The World of Beer in Tampa will host a watch party Friday night.

Expect to see games playing on TVs at World of Beer Brandon and St. Pete, too.

☘️ Mary Margaret's Olde Irish Tavern will host the American Outlaws of St. Pete chapter, a non-profit that organizes support for U.S. soccer teams.

The Tampa chapter will be at Riveters Friday night.

🇩🇪 The German American Society of Pinellas County will stay open late Friday to host soccer fans.

🍻 MacDinton's and Soho Saloon in South Tampa will be broadcasting Team USA's games throughout the tournament during regular business hours.

⚽ Hattricks Tavern downtown will also be showing the games throughout the tournament.

Plus: You can watch the tournament on FOX 13, FOX and FS1. You can also stream the games through DIRECTV and fuboTV.