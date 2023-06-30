What you need to know for Fourth of July travel in Tampa Bay

Fourth of July weekend means hordes of travelers coming into and out of Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know to prepare.

Driving the news: AAA projects that a record number of Americans — just over 50 million — will drive at least 50 miles from home this weekend.

Details: The good news is that gas prices are lower this year than they were last year. The national average is $3.50-$3.60 a gallon compared to 2022's $4.80 a gallon.

The bad news is, of course, traffic. AAA pinpointed several roads and times across the country that will experience peak congestion.

Zoom in: In Tampa Bay, Interstate 4 eastbound from Tampa to Orlando will see nearly 70% more drivers than usual on Tuesday morning. Take heed.

Be smart: The best times to travel are before 10am or after 6pm Friday, before noon on Saturday, before 11am or after 6pm on Tuesday, and before 2pm on Wednesday, according to AAA.

Sunday and Monday won't see much of a traffic impact as travelers stay in place for holiday fun.

Flying the news: Air travel will also set a record, according to AAA, with about 4 million Americans expected to fly to their destinations.

Tampa International Airport expects about 80,000 passengers a day this weekend, a higher volume than the summer's average 70,000 a day, spokesperson Joshua Gillin told Axios.

Gillin encouraged flyers to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Travelers should also be aware of the weather, "especially in Florida, where summer thunderstorms and lightning can occur almost daily," he said.

The bottom line: "As always," he said, "it is best to check with your airline for the latest flight information."