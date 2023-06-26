Ray Roa's Best Day Ever in Tampa Bay
For this installment of our series Best Day Ever, we spoke with Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's editor-in-chief, Ray Roa.
We asked the alt-weekly's editor what his Best Day Ever would look like:
🥯 Breakfast: A bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich at SuperNatural Food & Wine in downtown Tampa.
- "If I'm feeling extra saucy, I am washing it down with a maple iced latte and stuffing one of the original cider sourdoughnuts in my backpack."
🏃♂️ Morning activity: A "smooth morning" getting his 3-year-old ready for school and then going for a run without interrupting the "editorial process."
- On a weekend, a walk, hike or canoeing. My "kid loves Lettuce Lake Park, and we both never get sick of seeing gators," Roa said.
🥪 Lunch: A basic, lunchmeat Cuban sandwich, pressed, "If I'm feeling fancy, then maybe one from La Segunda in Ybor City, but I really like the Cuban sando at Palm Avenue Sandwich Shop nearby, too."
🍹 Afternoon activity: Drinks at The Hub. "One or two, never three."
- I want to "see the people who I've been covering and working with for the 13-some-odd years I've been doing this; they tell me things, we talk [crap], and it's nice to just blow off some steam."
🍽️ Dinner: A massaman seafood curry at Tampa's Si-am, Thai Island on Davis Islands, or a slice of a Philly cheesesteak with wiz at Santoro's Pizza. "My kid loves to go to Margaritas on Davis Islands, too. "
🤘 Evening activity: A show. "I love big spectacles at the arenas, but the best is getting to see a band at Hooch and Hive or Crowbar, bumping into friends and just seeing either a national band or a local act."
