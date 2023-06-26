Ray Roa's Best Day Ever in Tampa Bay

Share on email (opens in new window)

For this installment of our series Best Day Ever, we spoke with Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's editor-in-chief, Ray Roa.

We asked the alt-weekly's editor what his Best Day Ever would look like:

🥯 Breakfast: A bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich at SuperNatural Food & Wine in downtown Tampa.

"If I'm feeling extra saucy, I am washing it down with a maple iced latte and stuffing one of the original cider sourdoughnuts in my backpack."

🏃‍♂️ Morning activity: A "smooth morning" getting his 3-year-old ready for school and then going for a run without interrupting the "editorial process."

On a weekend, a walk, hike or canoeing. My "kid loves Lettuce Lake Park, and we both never get sick of seeing gators," Roa said.

🥪 Lunch: A basic, lunchmeat Cuban sandwich, pressed, "If I'm feeling fancy, then maybe one from La Segunda in Ybor City, but I really like the Cuban sando at Palm Avenue Sandwich Shop nearby, too."

🍹 Afternoon activity: Drinks at The Hub. "One or two, never three."

I want to "see the people who I've been covering and working with for the 13-some-odd years I've been doing this; they tell me things, we talk [crap], and it's nice to just blow off some steam."

🍽️ Dinner: A massaman seafood curry at Tampa's Si-am, Thai Island on Davis Islands, or a slice of a Philly cheesesteak with wiz at Santoro's Pizza. "My kid loves to go to Margaritas on Davis Islands, too. "

🤘 Evening activity: A show. "I love big spectacles at the arenas, but the best is getting to see a band at Hooch and Hive or Crowbar, bumping into friends and just seeing either a national band or a local act."