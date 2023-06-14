19 mins ago - Sports

Tampa Bay is still Titletown after Miami teams lose championships

Ross Terrell

The Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2021 for the second time in as many years. Photo: Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Our friends in Miami aren't having the best sports week. When it comes to losing in championship games, we can't relate.

State of losses: Both the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers lost in their respective championship series, 4-1.

What's happening: The recent defeats help Tampa Bay continue its claim of Titletown, Florida.

Zoom in: The Lightning have appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals three of the past four years, winning back to back titles in 2020 and '21. The Panthers have yet to win a title in their 29 seasons.

  • The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021. Miami, despite hosting the big game six times since 1989, hasn't played in it since 1985 and hasn't won since 1974.
  • Baseball is a toss up for recent history. The Rays have made two World Series appearances in the past 15 years — both losses. The Marlins haven't played in the World Series since 2003, but won it then and also in 1997.

What we're watching: Which city brings the next title to Florida. The Rays have the best record in baseball and are in prime position to actually win the World Series this time around.

  • We were feeling a lot more confident about the Bucs last year. But given the Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since 2000, we aren't too worried.
  • Ask us about the Lightning after the off-season.

Of note: We have to mention Orlando and Jacksonville, but do we really think the Magic or Jaguars are close to competing for a title anytime soon?

