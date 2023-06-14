The Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2021 for the second time in as many years. Photo: Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Our friends in Miami aren't having the best sports week. When it comes to losing in championship games, we can't relate.

State of losses: Both the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers lost in their respective championship series, 4-1.

The Heat were handled easily by the Denver Nuggets and the Panthers never really had a chance against the Vegas Golden Knights.

What's happening: The recent defeats help Tampa Bay continue its claim of Titletown, Florida.

Zoom in: The Lightning have appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals three of the past four years, winning back to back titles in 2020 and '21. The Panthers have yet to win a title in their 29 seasons.

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021. Miami, despite hosting the big game six times since 1989, hasn't played in it since 1985 and hasn't won since 1974.

Baseball is a toss up for recent history. The Rays have made two World Series appearances in the past 15 years — both losses. The Marlins haven't played in the World Series since 2003, but won it then and also in 1997.

What we're watching: Which city brings the next title to Florida. The Rays have the best record in baseball and are in prime position to actually win the World Series this time around.

We were feeling a lot more confident about the Bucs last year. But given the Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since 2000, we aren't too worried.

Ask us about the Lightning after the off-season.

Of note: We have to mention Orlando and Jacksonville, but do we really think the Magic or Jaguars are close to competing for a title anytime soon?