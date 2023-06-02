Tampa Bay weekend guide: Mini golf, kickball and Gulfport Pride

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's the first weekend of June! Here's what's happening across Tampa Bay:

Goats, Golf & Good Times: DK Farms, known for kids' parties and goat yoga, is soft-launching a new beer and wine night this weekend. The event will include its new food truck, mini golf, a mechanical bull and farm animals.

5-10pm on Saturdays in Largo. $14.

Safety Harbor Food & Music Festival: Join a kickball tournament, plus enjoy drink tastings, food trucks and lots of family-friendly activities.

12-7pm on Saturday at Safety Harbor City Park. Festival admission is free. VIP tickets are $50. Kickball tournament players get half off VIP admission.

Gulfport Pride: See the Gulfport Gecko Marching Band, an ArtOut "Emergence" Art Show, a drag performance and live music across two main stages. Plus, shop from 130+ local makers and small businesses.