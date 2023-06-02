Tampa Bay weekend guide: Mini golf, kickball and Gulfport Pride
It's the first weekend of June! Here's what's happening across Tampa Bay:
Goats, Golf & Good Times: DK Farms, known for kids' parties and goat yoga, is soft-launching a new beer and wine night this weekend. The event will include its new food truck, mini golf, a mechanical bull and farm animals.
- 5-10pm on Saturdays in Largo. $14.
Safety Harbor Food & Music Festival: Join a kickball tournament, plus enjoy drink tastings, food trucks and lots of family-friendly activities.
- 12-7pm on Saturday at Safety Harbor City Park. Festival admission is free. VIP tickets are $50. Kickball tournament players get half off VIP admission.
Gulfport Pride: See the Gulfport Gecko Marching Band, an ArtOut "Emergence" Art Show, a drag performance and live music across two main stages. Plus, shop from 130+ local makers and small businesses.
- 10am-8pm Saturday along Beach Blvd S in downtown Gulfport. Free! Head to Zippers and Alphabet Soup for the after-parties.
