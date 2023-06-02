42 mins ago - News
Largo middle schooler Dev Shah wins Scripps National Spelling Bee
Champa Bay is back to its winning glory thanks to a Largo middle schooler.
Driving the news: The 14-year-old Morgan Fitzgerald student beat out over 200 other spellers to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee last night.
- Shah previously competed in 2019 and 2021. This year, he's bringing home $50,000 from the competition hosted in Maryland.
His winning word: Psammophile, a noun defined as an organism that prefers or thrives in sandy areas.
- There couldn't be a more perfect winning word for Florida's first bee winner in nearly a quarter century.
Flashback: Florida hasn't had a Scripps Bee champion since Tampa's Nupur Lala won in 1999.
