Largo middle schooler Dev Shah wins Scripps National Spelling Bee

Selene San Felice
Confetti falling as Dev Shah is handed the spelling bee trophy

Speller Dev Shah of Largo, Florida, is presented with a trophy by E. W. Scripps Company CEO Adam Symson. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Champa Bay is back to its winning glory thanks to a Largo middle schooler.

Driving the news: The 14-year-old Morgan Fitzgerald student beat out over 200 other spellers to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee last night.

  • Shah previously competed in 2019 and 2021. This year, he's bringing home $50,000 from the competition hosted in Maryland.

His winning word: Psammophile, a noun defined as an organism that prefers or thrives in sandy areas.

  • There couldn't be a more perfect winning word for Florida's first bee winner in nearly a quarter century.

Flashback: Florida hasn't had a Scripps Bee champion since Tampa's Nupur Lala won in 1999.

